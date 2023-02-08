First elephant bull arrives at The Elephant Sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new elephant has arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary, officials announced Wednesday.

Artie (Aardvark), a 40-year-old African male, arrived at the Hohenwald facility on Jan. 31 from the North Carolina Zoo.

Artie was born in the wilds of Zimbabwe and brought to the United States in 1986 with a group of young elephants that were orphaned due to culling carried out by the Zimbabwe government. Artie arrived at North Carolina Zoo at the age of 15.

North Carolina Zoo staff described Artie as “the most talkative of the elephants at the zoo – he chortles often, especially for breakfast.”

Artie lived at the zoo since 2007 and is a favorite among his keepers and zoo visitors. He weighs 13,900 pounds and is 11 feet tall.

The Elephant Sanctuary has been working with colleagues at North Carolina Zoo to plan for Artie for many months.

Upon Artie’s arrival, he was greeted by The Sanctuary’s Vet Team and Care Staff with plenty of water, fresh-cut fruits, vegetables and hay.

Officials said Artie transitioned easily into the Elephant Health Care Center barn and spent a few days exploring his new habitat, tossing mud, pushing trees and meeting his care staff.

“We applaud all those who have helped Artie with this chapter of life, and The Elephant Sanctuary looks forward to posting updates as we learn more about the newest and largest Sanctuary herd mate,” Janice Zeitlin, CEO of The Elephant Sanctuary, said in a news release.

The construction of a new barn and larger habitat is underway, which will provide Artie, The Elephant Sanctuary’s first permanent bull resident, with more social opportunities and an expanded natural landscape. The project is slated to be completed later this year.

