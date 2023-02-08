AirTag and unique haircut lead to burglary arrest in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday night after surveillance footage identified him in three separate robberies around Nashville in the past few weeks.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a short-term rental home on 19th Avenue North on Jan. 26 after the owner reported the property had been burglarized twice. The owner explained how he placed airtags on the TV after the first break-in.

The owner told police he found the door kicked and the security cameras picked up a man in a black jacket carrying a large green box containing a Vizio flatscreen TV away from the house around 6:15 a.m. Security footage from the Andrew Jackson Courts buildings nearby shows the same man, easily identified by the jacket and a shaved head with dreads on top, exiting a vehicle with the same green box 35 minutes later.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Charles Ellison after detectives tied him to two other burglaries, one on Herman Street and another Meharry Boulevard. Security footage from both incidents shows the same unique hairstyle as the person in the Jan. 26 TV theft.

Officers arrested Ellison on Monday, Feb. 6, after he ran from a residence on Phillips Street to avoid capture and attempted to enter a home on Herman Street. Ellison admitted to detectives that he was the person responsible for both the Herman Street and Meharry Boulevard robberies.

Ellison is charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of vandalism, violating probation, and evading arrest. He remains in custody on $90,000 bond.

