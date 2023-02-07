What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting.

The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.

Grocery stores offer the same products but often at different prices. Here are some common grocery stores in Nashville ranked by price:

Most Expensive - Publix

Publix offers some of the highest prices for common grocery items. A loaf of Publix brand white bread from the Charlotte Pike location will cost you nearly $3.00.

One dozen white eggs: $4.59

One pound of white chicken breast: $4.69

One gallon of whole milk: $4.09

One loaf of white bread: $2.75

Trader Joe’s

Ranking second most expensive is Trader Joe’s. The White Bridge location offers up the most expensive chicken per pound.

One dozen white eggs: $4.49

One pound of white chicken breast: $4.99

One gallon of whole milk: $4.19

One loaf of white bread: $1.99

Target

Target comes in right in the middle. While the popular retailer doesn’t boast the cheapest prices, it doesn’t carry the most expensive either. Looking for a loaf of white bread? The Charlotte Pike location currently offers the best price.

One dozen white eggs: $4.99

One pound of white chicken breast: $3.99

One gallon of whole milk: $4.19

One loaf of white bread: $1.19

Kroger

Nearly securing the top spot, Kroger ultimately takes second place for the cheapest groceries. The Charlotte Pike location currently offers the cheapest chicken per pound, beating out Target by a dollar. Be sure to take advantage — the store changes its prices every Wednesday.

One dozen white eggs: $4.49

One pound of white chicken breast: $2.99

One gallon of whole milk: $3.89

One loaf of white bread: $1.99

Least Expensive - Walmart

Walmart currently offers the cheapest groceries compared to the four other stores listed. In a time where egg prices can be concerning, the Charlotte Pike location offers up a dozen for nearly half the price of competitors.

One dozen white eggs: $2.97

One pound of white chicken breast: $4.64

One gallon of whole milk: $3.71

One loaf of white bread: $1.32

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.