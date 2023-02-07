TSU staff, students still in awe after making Grammy history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Praises from all over are going to Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands after their historic Grammy win.

As the HBCU continues to celebrate, students and staff are sharing their thoughts on this huge achievement.

“Each category was so close to the name of our category, so we would get excited. When it finally came and we came up on the screen it was crazy,” trombone section leader Chelsea Flournoy said.

After making history as the first collegiate marching band to win the music industry’s highest honor, some band members are still processing it all.

“It is just surreal to me that we even have the Grammy, let alone two Grammys,” band member Andrea Dixon said.

Dixon said the band was one of the main reasons why she decided to attend TSU.

“Just being a part of the album was exciting to me and the fact that we submitted for the Grammys I was like okay that’s big too! Wow! Then we got nominated and I was like okay now we can say we are a Grammy-nominated band and now we can say we are a Grammy Award-winning band,” said Dixon.

Professor Larry Jenkins, Assistant Director of Bands, said accepting the Grammy in L.A. felt like a dream.

“Sir The Baptist was right beside me. We took off running. Really, he took off running and dragged me and I just felt my feet moving. The next thing you know we were on the stage and I’m looking out. Even in the video I saw, I put my hand on my head and just took in that moment like, ‘Oh My God,’” Jenkins said.

While things are still sinking in, students said the long hours and dedication were worth it.

“I can put that in my bio, I can put that on my resume. We put a lot of work into it. I am so proud of us, very very proud.” Flournoy said.

