Tennessee budget proposal focuses on roads, schools, family planning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is proposing a smaller 2023-24 state budget that includes investments in education, transportation and family planning while eliminating many state jobs.

Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson outlined the new budget on Monday afternoon ahead of Gov. Lee’s State of the State address.

Lower federal funding because of COVID-19 pandemic-era programs coming to an end and lower projected sales tax income due to a possible recession led to the budget cuts, Bryson said. Tennessee’s economy still has not reset to pre-pandemic levels, including much lower employment numbers.

“The 2023-24 budget proposal assumes conservative growth in revenues as our economists have advised, and in line with that, we are proposing a plan that includes no growth in the budget, no new debt obligations and no growth in positions,” Bryson said.

With less tax money coming in, Bryson said the state is focused on spending in areas that will solve existing problems.

The budget includes $3.3 billion for transportation infrastructure improvements, Bryson said. That money will be used to add lanes to interstate highways that are extremely congested due to population growth. Most of the money will be distributed to different regions of the state with funds designated for both urban and rural roads.

The budget also fully funds the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) with $750 million for CTE programs in middle and high schools, Bryson said. Individual counties will be able to decide how to split up their money for teacher raises and teacher apprenticeships with the goal of ending the teacher shortage. Summer learning camps are being added for kindergarten through third grade and every county will get a new homeland security officer to help use school safety grants.

Higher education will get a boost with $139 million to cover inflation at state schools and nearly $1 billion to modernize TCAT campuses, Bryson said. That includes seven replacement campuses and 16 new buildings being added to existing campuses.

“We are proposed to reduce taxes, grow our reserve funds and reduced liabilities,” Bryson said. “By continuing to lead with decisions based on conservative financial principals, Tennessee is in a good position to meet any challenges the future may bring while always looking to improve the lives of Tennesseans.”

After the Roe v. Wade decision last year, Gov. Lee plans on continuing his Strong Families and Safe Neighborhood plans with a substantial investment in the new budget proposal, Bryson said. TennCare services will be extended to 250% of the poverty level with a pilot program to extend health care coverage for newborn babies. The state wants to allocate $100 million for crisis pregnancy centers through grants for foster care, mental health programs and other non-profit services.

Bryson said the budget will add another 100 state troopers across Tennessee and fully fund the existing 25 TBI forensic positions. It also looks to support local law enforcement through grants for law enforcement retention and violent crime prevention.

Other budget highlights include adding Devil’s Backbone to the state park system, cleaning up brownfield and superfund sites, tax cuts for small business owners and increasing the rainy-day fund.

