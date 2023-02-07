TDOT contractor injured in deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville

Two vehicles were involved in the fatal crash.
Crash closes 65 north
Crash closes 65 north(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died and another was hurt following an early morning crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday.

Two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes at Rosa L. Parks Blvd, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The driver of a Jeep slammed into a TDOT truck that was parked on the side of the interstate with a flashing ‘move over’ arrow, according to police.

A TDOT contract worker was hit in the process and suffered non-life threatening injuries, officers said. Someone inside the Jeep died after the vehicle rolled and caught fire, according to investigators.

TDOT’s Smartway map indicated at least one of the cars overturned.

