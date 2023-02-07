Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.

Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.

Police said the occupants in the vehicle were “burned beyond recognition” and deputies are attempting to locate the identities of the victims inside the vehicle.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported they will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.