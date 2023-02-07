Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.

Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.

Police said the occupants in the vehicle were “burned beyond recognition” and deputies are attempting to locate the identities of the victims inside the vehicle.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported they will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: 13 Memphis officers could be disciplined in Nichols case
Memphis City Council to present resolution on MPD policies
7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation
Mark Clouse received a heart transplant in January after a monthslong wait.
Tennessee baby receives heart transplant after monthslong wait
Franklin, Tennessee's Historic Beechwood Hall, once owned by country music legend Hank Williams...
Effort underway to save home formerly owned by Hank Williams
WSMV Thursday temps
First Alert Forecast: Rain move in tomorrow