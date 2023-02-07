Pedestrian killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville

MNPD’s Fatal Crash Unit is investigating the incident.
The exit ramp from I-24 East to I-40 West closed as detectives investigate the crash.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the interstate early Tuesday morning.

According to MNPD, the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on I-24 East just before the split with I-40 in South Nashville. A pedestrian ran in front of a truck traveling east on I-24 and was hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver told police he attempted to brake but it was too late to avoid the collision.

The exit ramp from I-24 East to I-40 West is closed as detectives investigate the crash.

