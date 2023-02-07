Pedestrian killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the interstate early Tuesday morning.

According to MNPD, the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on I-24 East just before the split with I-40 in South Nashville. A pedestrian ran in front of a truck traveling east on I-24 and was hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver told police he attempted to brake but it was too late to avoid the collision.

The exit ramp from I-24 East to I-40 West is closed as detectives investigate the crash.

The I-40 westbound ramp is closed as Nashville police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a truck and killed.



Traffic along I-24 is moving pic.twitter.com/jAsNXlOwYA — Joylyn Bukovac (@joylynrbukovac) February 7, 2023

