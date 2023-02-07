New bill would give all Tennessee students free meals

If the bill passes, students will have access to free breakfast and lunch.
FILE
FILE(Cyle Clark)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A proposed bill filed by Republican lawmakers in Tennessee would give more children access to free meals in school.

HB0255/SB 0208, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Raper and Sen. Adam Lowe, would give free breakfast and lunch to all students in Tennessee, if passed.

“Each local school board shall establish a school lunch program and a school breakfast program that provides a free lunch and breakfast to each student enrolled in a school under the board’s jurisdiction,” the proposed bill says.

The bill would require the state government to reimburse local school districts for the free breakfast and lunches distributed after federal funding runs out.

If the bill passes, the free meals would begin during the 2023-2024 school year.

