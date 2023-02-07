Motorcyclist dies after crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after a serious crash with another vehicle on Monday evening in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Providence Blvd. and Plum Street. 23-year-old Christopher Taylor was traveling south on his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn.

Taylor was air-lifted to Nashville where he later died on Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle was initially transported to Tennova Healthcare Center but was later air-lifted to Nashville where he remains hospitalized.

Officials shut down both sides of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street Monday night for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.