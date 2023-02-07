Motorcyclist dies after crash in Clarksville

Two people were air-lifted to Nashville where the driver of the vehicle remains hospitalized.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after a serious crash with another vehicle on Monday evening in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Providence Blvd. and Plum Street. 23-year-old Christopher Taylor was traveling south on his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn.

Taylor was air-lifted to Nashville where he later died on Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle was initially transported to Tennova Healthcare Center but was later air-lifted to Nashville where he remains hospitalized.

Officials shut down both sides of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street Monday night for the investigation.

