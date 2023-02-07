Gallatin Police search for 2 accused of breaking into cars at Civic Center


By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two men who were accused of several vehicle burglaries at the Gallatin Civic Center.

Eric Mondesir and Khalil Pass allegedly went to the Civic Center on Jan. 20 at 210 Albert Gallatin Ave.

According to officials, Mondesir and Pass have several felony warrants for their arrest out of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe Pass and Mondesir may have gone to Florida after they allegedly committed the crimes.

If anyone has any information on Mondesir and Pass or any information related to the crimes, they should contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Bill Lee delivers State of the State address
Gov. Bill Lee delivers State of the State address
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Search for 2 car burglar suspects
Search for 2 car burglar suspects
TSU Band Wins Grammy Awards
TSU staff, students still in awe after making Grammy history