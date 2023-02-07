Gallatin Police search for 2 accused of breaking into cars at Civic Center

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two men who were accused of several vehicle burglaries at the Gallatin Civic Center.

Eric Mondesir and Khalil Pass allegedly went to the Civic Center on Jan. 20 at 210 Albert Gallatin Ave.

According to officials, Mondesir and Pass have several felony warrants for their arrest out of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe Pass and Mondesir may have gone to Florida after they allegedly committed the crimes.

If anyone has any information on Mondesir and Pass or any information related to the crimes, they should contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.