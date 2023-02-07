First Alert Forecast: Warm Afternoon with Showers Tonight

THIS AFTERNOON & TONIGHT:

Unlike yesterday, there will be much more cloud cover around this afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 60s. I can’t totally rule out a stray sprinkle this afternoon, but most if not all of us will stay dry.

A few showers will be possible tonight as a weak front settles through the area.

TOMORROW:

A few more showers will be likely on Wednesday. A few heavy downpours will also be possible, mainly over our western counties during the late afternoon. It’ll be another mild day with highs in the 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

We have a low-end severe threat for Wednesday night. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The area with the greatest threat will be southwest of the Mid State.

The broken line of storms we’re focused on should enter our western counties around 10 pm. Nashville’s most likely time for heavy downpours and strong, gusty wind will be around 1-2 am on Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Expect most of the rain to be gone by mid morning, Thursday, but temperatures will still stay in the 60s for the day.

Friday will be a cooler day with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase during the afternoon. As colder air continues to move in Friday night, some scattered flurries and even brief snow showers are something that we need to keep an eye out for.

Temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday with early flurries and snow showers, but we should dry out and get back into the 50s by Sunday.

Early next week highs will be back near 60.

