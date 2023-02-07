First Alert Forecast: Much milder this week

Mild temperatures dominate the week’s forecast. Rain will return by Wednesday. A cool down comes for the weekend.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will increase into Tuesday, The low will be in the mid 40s. Temperatures will continue their climb with highs in the lower to mid-60s for the day.

MID-WEEK STORM SYSTEM:

Wednesday the next round of rain will move into the Mid State. Expect scattered off-and-on rain showers for Wednesday. The high will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday night, showers and some thunderstorms will move through. We’ll have to watch our western counties carefully with this system. A few storms could become strong Wednesday night, there.

Showers will linger into early Thursday and then move away. Thursday afternoon will dry out, but temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the day.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND:

Cloud cover will linger into our Friday with highs taking a slight fall into the mid 50s for the day. There could be a sprinkle or two then, as well.

Colder air will continue to move in Friday night and will even bring a snow shower or some flurries with it into Saturday morning.

We will get some sunshine back Saturday afternoon but temperatures will stay in the 40s for the day.

Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday) looks beautiful with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 60s.

