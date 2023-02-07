First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and warm all day

Not as chilly as we’re headed out the door this morning, and it should be another warm afternoon for us across the Mid State.

Unlike yesterday, there will be much more all-day cloud cover around with highs in the mid-60s. I can’t totally rule out a stray sprinkle this afternoon, but most if not all of us will stay dry.

Get set for wet weather to return to the Mid State Wednesday and into early on Thursday as a strong frontal system approaches the Mid State. Widespread showers along with a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Highs Wednesday are in the 60s again.

Right now, we are under a low-end severe threat for late in the day Wednesday and overnight with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day out ahead of that severe threat and will have more details later today.

Expect most of that rain to be gone by Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will still stay in the 60s for the day.

Friday will be a cooler day with highs in the mid-50s with a good amount of lingering cloud cover. As colder air continues to move in on Friday night, some scattered flurries and even brief snow showers are something that we need to keep an eye out for.

Temperatures are in the 40s on Saturday but we should dry out and get back into the 50s by Sunday.

Early next week highs are back near 60 by Monday.

