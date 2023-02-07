Effort underway to save home formerly owned by Hank Williams

LEIPER’S FORK, Tenn. (WSMV) – An effort is underway to save a historic home near Franklin formerly owned by Hank Williams, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The property, Beechwood Hall, is facing potential demolition by its new owners, according to an organized group of people hoping to save the property. However, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County says it is doing all it can to preserve the property with its new owners.

Organizers of the Save Beechwood Hall movement claim the new owners purchased Beechwood Hall and 268 acres on June 30, 2021, and as a condition of the agreement, promised the seller and the community they would preserve and restore Beechwood Hall. They claim that’s not being done and the house is being demolished.

“We are asking the owners to permanently stop all demolition, make efforts to protect the property from further deterioration and commit to a preservation solution that preserves Historic Beechwood Hall for future generations,” the group said on its website. “We are also calling on state and county elected officials to pass laws that require a demolition permit and a 120-day waiting period for historic properties within Williamson County.”

The Heritage Foundation disputes these claims.

“We are encouraged by the enthusiasm to see Beechwood Hall preserved. Know we all want the same resolution and are doing everything possible to achieve it,” said Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the foundation in a statement. “It is unfortunate this earnest enthusiasm for preservation has been marred by some false and inflammatory statements which ultimately harms these preservation efforts more than it helps. We’d ask you to keep your enthusiasm and support for preservation and block out any sensationalism or misleading information that is damaging to our ongoing efforts and communications with the owners regarding Beechwood Hall. Staying positive as you advocate for preservation will create the best conditions for a successful resolution.”

Organizers with the Save Historic Beechwood property movement say they have three goals:

• To support the community’s effort to stop the demolition immediately and encourage its new owners to restore it properly or sell it to a preservation buyer that will.

• To consolidate a call to action to our political leaders for a change in the laws that would not allow these destructive behaviors.

• To provide a long-term platform for information and updates regarding this important part of American history.

Celebrities like Kid Rock have been outspoken about saving the property. The current status its restoration is unknown.

