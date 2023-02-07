Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North
Drivers were forced to find alternate routes around the incident.
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning.
According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
The truck hit a concrete retaining wall and became disabled. No injuries have been reported.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route for at least the next hour to allow crews to clear the area.
