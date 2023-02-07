Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.

The truck hit a concrete retaining wall and became disabled. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route for at least the next hour to allow crews to clear the area.

I65 North at mile marker 120 (just above Hwy 52 at the Highland Rd overpass) is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle accident. Drivers advised to seek alternate routes next hour. pic.twitter.com/sXIdZX7eTP — Smokey Barn News (@SmokeyBarnNews) February 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.