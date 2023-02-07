Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North

Drivers were forced to find alternate routes around the incident.
Drivers were forced to find alternate routes around incident.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.

The truck hit a concrete retaining wall and became disabled. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route for at least the next hour to allow crews to clear the area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV semi crash
Semi crash closes I-65 North in Robertson Co.
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down I-24 East in South Nashville.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville
WSMV deadly crash
Deadly crash involving pedestrian on I-24 East
WSMV deadly crash
Deadly crash investigation on I-65 North