Chocolate Meringue Pie with “Studio Mama” Chef Rebecca Wood

My Instant Pudding Mix -

1 cup sugar

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup whey powder

1 whole vanilla bean

Place all ingredients into a large bowl, holding vanilla bean aside. Stir to combine

Slice the vanilla bean in half lengthwise, and scrape the vanilla “caviar” out of the pod and add to the dry mixture

Store this covered in the pantry for about 1 month

To make pudding with this mix

Place 2 cups whole milk in a saucepan over med-hi heat

Add 1/2 cup pudding mix, whisking constantly.

When the mixture comes to a boil, turn down the heat and continue whisking until thickened, about 3-5 mins.

