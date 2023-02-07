Chocolate Meringue Pie with “Studio Mama” Chef Rebecca Wood
My Instant Pudding Mix -
1 cup sugar
1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
3/4 cup cornstarch
1/2 cup whey powder
1 whole vanilla bean
Place all ingredients into a large bowl, holding vanilla bean aside. Stir to combine
Slice the vanilla bean in half lengthwise, and scrape the vanilla “caviar” out of the pod and add to the dry mixture
Store this covered in the pantry for about 1 month
To make pudding with this mix
Place 2 cups whole milk in a saucepan over med-hi heat
Add 1/2 cup pudding mix, whisking constantly.
When the mixture comes to a boil, turn down the heat and continue whisking until thickened, about 3-5 mins.
