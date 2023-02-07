Chocolate Meringue Pie with “Studio Mama” Chef Rebecca Wood


By Today in Nashville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

My Instant Pudding Mix -

1 cup sugar

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup whey powder

1 whole vanilla bean

Place all ingredients into a large bowl, holding vanilla bean aside.  Stir to combine

Slice the vanilla bean in half lengthwise, and scrape the vanilla “caviar” out of the pod and add to the dry mixture

Store this covered in the pantry for about 1 month

To make pudding with this mix

Place 2 cups whole milk in a saucepan over med-hi heat

Add 1/2 cup pudding mix, whisking constantly.

When the mixture comes to a boil, turn down the heat and continue whisking until thickened, about 3-5 mins.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Macy Krew performs "Shine"
Macy Krew performs "Shine"
Author and professional counselor K.J. Ramsey talks about her book "The Book of Common Courage"
Author and professional counselor K.J. Ramsey talks about her book "The Book of Common Courage"
Pet of the Week Blueberry Muffin
Pet of the Week Blueberry Muffin
Jewelry designer Timothy Stammen
Jewelry designer Timothy Stammen
Dr. Jennifer Taitz shares advice on how to stay hopeful while looking for love
Dr. Jennifer Taitz shares advice on how to stay hopeful while looking for love