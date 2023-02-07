Amber Alert issued for missing Jackson, TN, teens

JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Amber Alert has been issued for two teenaged boys last seen in Jackson on Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

Taveion Rogers, 17, and 15-year-old Traveion Rogers were last seen on Monday. They may be with their mom Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt.

Taveion is 5′5″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Traveion is 5′3″, weighs 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Both Wilson and Hurt are wanted by Jackson Police for kidnapping. They are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.

Wilson is 38 years old, stands 5′5″ and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hurt is 48 years old, stands 5′5″ and weighs 330 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Taveion was last seen wearing a cream/tan hoodie with black jeans. Traveion was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans. Wilson was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463) or Jackson Police at 731-425-8430.

