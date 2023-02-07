2 hospitalized after wreck involving motorcycle shuts down road


By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Monday evening.

The wreck happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street. Officials shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street to investigate.

The motorcyclist has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Tennova Healthcare by EMS, their status is not known at this time. Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are on the scene and working the crash.

Drivers in the area are being asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

