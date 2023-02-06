Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat
Teachers and students were instructed to remain in their classrooms while the WCSO investigated.
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.
All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms while the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible threat.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.
