Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat

Teachers and students were instructed to remain in their classrooms while the WCSO investigated.
Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, TN.
Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, TN.(WCHS)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.

All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms while the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible threat.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.

