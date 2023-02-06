Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.

All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms while the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible threat.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.

