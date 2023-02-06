Wilson Central High School on lockdown for bomb threat

Teachers and students were instructed to remain in their classrooms while the WCSO investigated the threat.
WCSO cruiser parked outside Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, TN.
WCSO cruiser parked outside Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, TN.(WCS)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential bomb threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.

All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms while the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated two bomb threats called in, one directly to the high school and the other to WCSO dispatch.

Students were then evacuated to the indoor athletic facility near the football field while law enforcement conduct the necessary sweep of the campus.

The students will remain at the facility until the school is given the all-clear from the Wilson County Sheriff.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,500
WSMV Carley Gordon
Barricaded man in Maury County
An effort is underway to reunite this teddy bear with its family after it was found at a...
Teddy bear made from late ‘Mammie’s jacket’ found at Goodwill
Vultee Blvd Fire
Witness: Man jumps from balcony with dog to escape apartment fire