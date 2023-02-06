Wilson Central High School on lockdown for bomb threat
Teachers and students were instructed to remain in their classrooms while the WCSO investigated the threat.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential bomb threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed.
All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms while the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated two bomb threats called in, one directly to the high school and the other to WCSO dispatch.
Students were then evacuated to the indoor athletic facility near the football field while law enforcement conduct the necessary sweep of the campus.
The students will remain at the facility until the school is given the all-clear from the Wilson County Sheriff.
