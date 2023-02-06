MTSU alums win Grammys for work with Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson

Brandon Bell and Tony Castle, both graduates of Middle Tennessee State University, won Grammys for their work.
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Los Angeles, CA.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 6, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee State University graduates won Grammy Awards Sunday night as the music world gathered in Los Angeles to recognize the industry’s best work from the last year.

Brandon Bell, a 2004 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment, won a Grammy for “Best Americana Album” for his work on Brandi Carlile’s album “In These Silent Days.”

The award marked Bell’s second Grammy win of his career. His previous win was in 2012 when “Nobody Knows You” from the Steep Canyon Rangers brought home the Grammy for “Best Bluegrass Album.”

Another MTSU graduate was part of the winner’s circle on Sunday night. Tony Castle brought home the golden gramophone for mixing Willie Nelson’s “A Beautiful Time,” which won “Best Country Album.”

