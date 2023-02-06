Man charged with 7 counts of child rape in Hendersonville investigation

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hendersonville Police Department investigation has led to the arrest of a man accused of several counts of child rape.

Jay B. Chandler, 39, is charged with seven counts of rape of a child, five counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and 24 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Chandler is charged additionally with:

• 39 counts for Sexual exploitation of a minor

• 25 counts for Sexual Exploitation of a minor, more than 100 images

• 1 count for Sexual Exploitation of a minor, more than 50 images

Police urge anyone with information on this case to call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

