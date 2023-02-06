Man accused of attacking Putnam Co. deputy arrested

COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted for attacking a Putnam County deputy on Thursday has been arrested, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris confirmed.

Joshua Daved George was arrested near Big R on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday after trying to flee on a bicycle from deputies.

“I am proud of the deputies hard work and dedication in locating and arresting Joshua Daved George,” Farris said in a news release.

George is accused attacking a Putnam County deputy late Thursday night as the deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant from Jackson County. Deputies found George, who they said is homeless and living in the area, around a closed business on Jackson Street. As deputies attempted to arrest George, he fled on foot. A deputy caught up with George who began resisting and assaulting the deputy, ultimately fleeing for a second time.

According to the sheriff, George has a lengthy criminal record including multiple charges of battery on law enforcement, resisting and evading arrest. He has recently spent time in prison in Florida for these types of charges, according to Farris.

George was charged with aggravated assault on a first responder, two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of evading arrest. Bond was set at $21,000. He will appear in court on March 6.

