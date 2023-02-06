Immigration, classified documents concern Rep. Rose before State of the Union

WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the speech, members of Congress are speaking out and telling us what they say their constituents need to hear from the president.

Tennessee Congressman John Rose spoke about what Middle Tennesseans want to hear.

“What is the State of the Union? Well, I think that’s troubling. I think on this president, we’ve seen inflation at the highest rate since I was a junior in high school, depriving Americans of a month’s pay on an annual basis just in the last two years. And if you ask most Americans, can you give up a month of your income?” Rose said.

Over recent weeks, President Biden has highlighted bipartisan investments in infrastructure and what he says is an improving economy.

According to polling averages from Real Clear Politics, he faces the strongest disapproval from those polled with his handling of the economy, inflation and immigration.

“I think most Americans would say no, and yet that’s what they’ve been forced to do with the inflation that’s been induced by the runaway reckless spending that this administration has championed,” Rose said. “And, in fact, in some cases points out as their crowning achievements. I think you’ll see the president say gas prices are down, but in fact, since he arrived in office, they’re up dramatically because of policies that the president has put in place that discourage American production have taken us for the first time in my lifetime, a couple of years ago, from being energy independent to yet again being dependent on some of our worst enemies around the world.”

But polling numbers show overall his approval rating is slightly up from last year’s State of the Union address.

“I think you’re going to see a series of statements from the president where he says one thing, the truth is actually different,” Rose said. “I think he should be telling them how he’s going to get the border under control. At our southern border, where we’ve seen almost 6 million illegal immigrants come into the country just on his watch.”

Rose also has concerns with how the president will handle China.

“I think he needs to tell them how he’s going to confront the challenge that China presents to us,” Rose said. “Many of my constituents are asking just over the weekend, why are we letting China spy on us? Why early? Why are we letting them steal our intellectual property? Why are we continuing to let them take our jobs? President doesn’t seem to have answers for those serious questions that Americans are putting to him.

“I think it just is another sign of this administration being slow to react, being kind of slow off the starting block. They should have been in front of this issue. Instead, they wait until this so-called weather balloon passes all the way across the interior of the United States, including my state. An then they shoot it down, trying to look effective, trying to look forceful. But in fact, being a day late and a dollar short, as we say back home.”

Rose also has questions about the president’s handling of classified documents found at his home.

“I think that this president has some questions, some serious questions to answer with respect to his handling of classified documents, and particularly in light of the concerns that exist around his son, which has been shown to be selling influence around the globe and using his father as a selling point. And now we know that the president had classified documents that were in his possession and likely could have fallen into the possession of his son.”

The president’s address is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. with the Republican response from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to follow.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.