Former Benton Co. correctional officer accused of sexual contact with inmate

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former correctional officer at the Benton County jail has turned himself in after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents say he had sexual contact with a female inmate.

Brandon D. Cooley, 37, is charged with one count of sexual contact with an inmate. In September 2022, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, agents began investigating Cooley and alleged sexual contact he had with an inmate.

Cooley turned himself in to TBI agents Monday and was booked into the Benton County jail. He has since been released on his own recognizance.

No further information is available at this time.

