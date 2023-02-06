Florida homicide suspect arrested in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person accused of a Florida homicide was arrested in Clarksville on Friday, Feb. 3.

In Florida, a missing person release was issued for 28-year-old Gianni Coto on Jan. 25, after he was reported missing by a family member.

Officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in Florida believed Coto went to the home of his estranged wife 21-year-old Trinity Bownes on Jan. 21.

According to investigators, while at the home, Coto and Bownes got into a fight, and at some point, Coto was fatally stabbed.

Brandon Jenkins, 29, of Clarksville, was also believed to be at the home during the incident between Coto and Bownes.

After Coto was killed, BCSO found his body buried Jan. 30 off of State Road 60 in Indian River County and was taken to a medical examiner for autopsy.

BCSO contacted the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) and told them that they were conducting a missing person/homicide investigation in the Middle Tennessee area.

BCSO told CPD they had a suspect that was from Clarksville.

On Friday, CPD was notified that 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins of Clarksville had an active warrant for his arrest in Broward County Florida with full extradition.

Officials were able to arrest Jenkins and he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

A day later, Bownes turned herself in to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in California. Both suspects are expected to be extradited to Broward County to face charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

