First Alert Forecast: Foggy start followed by nice warmup

As we wake up and head out the door this morning, a little patchy fog could cause some slow going for our morning commute.

We have a fantastic Monday afternoon ahead of us with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s under plenty of sunshine today.

Clouds will increase tonight and into our Tuesday, but temperatures will continue their climb with highs in the lower to mid-60s for the day.

As we move into the middle of our week our next round of rain will work its way into the Mid State. Nothing fancy, some scattered off-and-on rain showers Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will top off in the Mid-60s again.

We should dry out Thursday afternoon, but keep temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the day.

Cloud cover will linger into our Friday with highs taking a slight fall into the mid-50s for the day. Colder air continues to move in overnight Friday and will even bring a snow shower or some flurries with it into Saturday morning.

We will get some sunshine back Saturday afternoon but temperatures will stay in the 40s for the day.

A few more clouds for our Sunday but temperatures bounce right back into the 50s.

