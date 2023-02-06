Barricade situation in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department and Maury County Sheriff’s deputies are attempting to negotiate with a man who they say fired at them before barricading himself inside a home in Maury County.

According to the Columbia PD, they were called at about 7:30 a.m. to escort a woman to a home on McKinley Drive to retrieve her belongings from a former male acquaintance who had previously been charged with assaulting her. MCSO deputies also assisted with the service call.

When they arrived, the man opened fire from the house, prompting officers to return fire and take up defensive positions. The man retreated into the home and locked himself inside, police said. No injuries have been reported.

As of 12 p.m., law enforcement continue to negotiate with the barricaded man.

