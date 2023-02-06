68-year-old woman missing from Jackson County


Marsha Mosher
Marsha Mosher(Photo courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a silver alert for a 68-year-old woman who went missing from Jackson County.

Marsha Mosher is 5′2″, weighs around 170 pounds, has blond hair and green eyes and was last seen at her home on Saturday, according to officials.

TBI said Mosher may be driving a dark grey 2020 Honda Fit with the tag 546-BJNB.

If anyone has seen her or has seen the car, they should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 931-268-0180 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

