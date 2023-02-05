Tennessee State University gets historic Grammy win


STILL UNTITLED: Grammy Awards
STILL UNTITLED: Grammy Awards(Source: MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

TSU’s marching band won for their album “The Urban Hymnal.”

On Saturday, the university held a Grammy watch party, and many students gathered in support.

This is the first time a collegiate marching band has ever won a Grammy.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South winds will give our temperatures a big boost this weekend.
Areas of Dense Fog Possible Tonight
Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door
K9 Austin with Hickman County Sheriff's Office
K9 for Hickman County Sheriff’s Office dies due to pneumonia
Michael Green was charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and...
Suspect charged in shooting attack of Green Hills walker