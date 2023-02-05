Tennessee State University gets historic Grammy win
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
TSU’s marching band won for their album “The Urban Hymnal.”
On Saturday, the university held a Grammy watch party, and many students gathered in support.
This is the first time a collegiate marching band has ever won a Grammy.
