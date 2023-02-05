Tennessee State University gets historic Grammy win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

TSU’s marching band won for their album “The Urban Hymnal.”

On Saturday, the university held a Grammy watch party, and many students gathered in support.

This is the first time a collegiate marching band has ever won a Grammy.

A huge congratulations to @tsuaristocrats for winning a Grammy award tonight for Best Roots Gospel Album. An historic win for @TSUedu and all involved! #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/Ab2lbxde3f — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) February 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.