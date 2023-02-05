Suspect charged in shooting attack of Green Hills walker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged early Sunday morning in the shooting attack of a Green Hills walker.

Detectives charged Michael A. Green, 19, with attempted homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping after a 26-year-old woman was shot while walking through a neighborhood in Green Hills.

Authorities said they were still searching for at least one other suspect.

The woman was seriously injured following the attack on Jan. 30, according to MNPD.

Authorities released surveillance video that captured gunfire and bone chilling screams for help.

A neighbor later shared a video that showed the woman crawling towards her porch following the attack.

The family said their daughter had just finished up a rotation at the University of Vermont Medical School and flew back home to Nashville for a few days before returning to LSU’s medical school. She will have to undergo extensive physical therapy, according to her family.

BREAKING: Detectives a short time ago charged Michael A. Green, 19, with attempted criminal homicide, especially agg robbery & especially agg kidnapping for attacking & shooting the 26-yr-old victim. The investigation continues to identify at least 1 other suspect. pic.twitter.com/fHmKmwn7Re — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.