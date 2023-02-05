Suspect charged in shooting attack of Green Hills walker

The Metro Nashville Police Department said officers are still looking for at least one other suspect.
Her father said she went for a walk around the block or to nearby Harpeth Hall when she was attacked.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged early Sunday morning in the shooting attack of a Green Hills walker.

Detectives charged Michael A. Green, 19, with attempted homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping after a 26-year-old woman was shot while walking through a neighborhood in Green Hills.

Authorities said they were still searching for at least one other suspect.

The woman was seriously injured following the attack on Jan. 30, according to MNPD.

Authorities released surveillance video that captured gunfire and bone chilling screams for help.

A neighbor later shared a video that showed the woman crawling towards her porch following the attack.

The family said their daughter had just finished up a rotation at the University of Vermont Medical School and flew back home to Nashville for a few days before returning to LSU’s medical school. She will have to undergo extensive physical therapy, according to her family.

