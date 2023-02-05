Clarksville man at center of Silver Alert found safe
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Clarksville man missing since Friday evening has been found safe.
The TBI said Donald Lockhart, 74, has been found safe in Clarksville on Sunday morning.
Lockhart was reported missing on Friday evening. He was last seen at his home in the Timber Court Drive area of Clarksville.
