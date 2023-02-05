Clarksville man at center of Silver Alert found safe


Donald Lockhart of Clarksville was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court...
Donald Lockhart of Clarksville was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area.(Clarksville Police Department/TBI)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Clarksville man missing since Friday evening has been found safe.

The TBI said Donald Lockhart, 74, has been found safe in Clarksville on Sunday morning.

Lockhart was reported missing on Friday evening. He was last seen at his home in the Timber Court Drive area of Clarksville.

Donald Lockhart of Clarksville was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court...
Donald Lockhart of Clarksville was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area.(Clarksville Police Department/TBI)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Green Hills shooting suspect arrested
Suspect arrested in shooting of Green Hills woman
Michael Green was charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and...
Suspect charged in shooting attack of Green Hills walker
Winds out of the south will bring us warmer temperatures into the next work week.
First Alert Forecast: A taste of Spring this week
Police violence vigil in downtown Nashville
Black Nashville Assembly holds vigil for Tyre Nichols