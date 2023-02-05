Clarksville man at center of Silver Alert found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Clarksville man missing since Friday evening has been found safe.

The TBI said Donald Lockhart, 74, has been found safe in Clarksville on Sunday morning.

Lockhart was reported missing on Friday evening. He was last seen at his home in the Timber Court Drive area of Clarksville.

Donald Lockhart of Clarksville was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area. (Clarksville Police Department/TBI)

