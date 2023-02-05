Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Racist graffiti was found on the message board of a MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday.

Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students.

“This is a reprehensible act at any time, but it is especially despicable as our campus celebrates Black History Month,” McPhee said in a statement. “This behavior undermines our values and ideals as a university community and has no place on our campus.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MTSU Police at 615-898-2424.

