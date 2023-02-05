First Alert Forecast: A taste of Spring this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today begins a nice stretch of 60 degree temperatures across the Midstate.

We’ll end the weekend on a nice, mild note. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperature near 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be cold once again getting down to near freezing.

Monday will be beautiful! Plenty of sun and highs in the low 60s. By Monday night into Tuesday morning, lows will finally break out of the freezing territory and into the mid 40s.

Tuesday will remain mild but it will be a cloudy day. This will set us up ahead of our next weather-maker. Rain showers return late Tuesday night and last into Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 60s ahead of a cold front. This front brings scattered rain throughout the day.

Rain should clear out Thursday morning with sunshine returning. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, but we will cool back off into the 50s by Friday.

An upper-level disturbance will keep skies mostly cloudy Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s Friday, to the 30s into Saturday morning. As cold air moves in, and some moisture is thrown our way, we could see some light rain mixing in with some snow-flakes at times. At this time, accumulation does not appear likely.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.