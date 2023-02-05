Dog saved after ‘aggressive’ house fire breaks out in Chapel Hill


020423 CHAPEL HILL HOUSE FIRE
020423 CHAPEL HILL HOUSE FIRE(Chapel Hill Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An “aggressive” fire broke out at a home on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, according to officials.

Crews at the Chapel Hill Fire Department were called to a home in the Forrest Fields neighborhood.

The crews quickly got the fire under control, according to CHFD.

Firefighters saved a dog during the fire.

No injuries were reported.

CHFD said a closed door helped keep the fire from getting bigger and saved the dog.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police violence vigil in downtown Nashville
Black Nashville Assembly holds vigil for Tyre Nichols
Police violence vigil in downtown Nashville
Police violence vigil in downtown Nashville
Winds out of the south will bring us warmer temperatures into the next work week.
Warming Up into the Next Work Week
Saturday evening news update
Saturday evening news update