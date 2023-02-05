Dog saved after ‘aggressive’ house fire breaks out in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An “aggressive” fire broke out at a home on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, according to officials.

Crews at the Chapel Hill Fire Department were called to a home in the Forrest Fields neighborhood.

The crews quickly got the fire under control, according to CHFD.

Firefighters saved a dog during the fire.

No injuries were reported.

CHFD said a closed door helped keep the fire from getting bigger and saved the dog.

