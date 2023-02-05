Dog saved after ‘aggressive’ house fire breaks out in Chapel Hill
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An “aggressive” fire broke out at a home on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, according to officials.
Crews at the Chapel Hill Fire Department were called to a home in the Forrest Fields neighborhood.
The crews quickly got the fire under control, according to CHFD.
Firefighters saved a dog during the fire.
No injuries were reported.
CHFD said a closed door helped keep the fire from getting bigger and saved the dog.
