Boy, 6, sexually assaulted on school bus, mother says

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston mother wants her 6-year-old son’s school district to be held accountable after she says he was sexually assaulted on the school bus.

The unidentified mother is in disbelief after getting a call from her 6-year-old son’s school earlier this week. He came home without his backpack Monday, so she contacted the Aldine Independent School District’s transportation department to request they review bus surveillance video.

She says what the video footage allegedly showed was much worse than she expected. She claims her son was sexually assaulted by a 12-year-old boy on the bus.

“My child’s innocence has been taken away from him,” the victim’s mother said. “He’s been tainted prematurely.”

Aldine ISD Police interviewed the 6-year-old this week, during which he shared disturbing details of the alleged assault. The details are outlined in sworn affidavits, which allege the other boy lured him to the back of the bus to “play a game” during his two-hour ride home.

“He’s been coached and groomed that it was a game, and the way that the loser is determined is if you tell,” the victim’s mother said.

Aldine ISD says it’s interviewing students and staff while reviewing video footage, an ongoing investigation that’s unimaginable for the victim’s mother. She’s worried there was more than one incident after noticing her son’s behavior change four months ago.

“It’s sickening. It’s sad, and I am going to advocate for my child. I want everybody that failed him to be held accountable,” the boy’s mother said.

The school district has not answered questions about whether the alleged perpetrator or bus driver have been disciplined. In a statement, it promised “appropriate action” based on its investigation’s findings.

Texas Child Protective Services is also investigating the alleged incident.

