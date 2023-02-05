Black Nashville Assembly holds vigil for Tyre Nichols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One community organization had dozens gathering in Nashville’s public square to not just honor the life of Tyre Nichols, but others killed by officers.

More than 20 people stood listening as leaders of the Black Nashville Assembly lit candles in memory of Nichols.

In addition to the vigil, organizers also demanded change.

“Memphis Tennessee Police took the life of Tyre Nichols,” Erica Perry said.

A brutal video of Nichols getting beaten by officers with the Memphis Police Department sparked protests nationwide, but instead of protesting Perry and other leaders of the Black Nashville Assembly are doing something else.

“It’s really a ceremony to honor Tyre and other people who have been harmed by police violence,” Perry said.

The vigil started with a moment of silence. Then candles were lit to honor those who have lost their life which then turned into emotional poetry.

“How about black people being able to afford where they live and having power in their community? How about living 100 years before your family hears a eulogy,” one artist said.

That poetry soon became a call to action.

“Work with us to divest from policing and reallocate that money into community-based services,” Perry said.

Black Nashville Assembly performers and leaders fired off ways they believed could help the ongoing issue.

“We know that the more contact that black folks have with the police, the more harm occurs to us,” activist and artist Mike Floss said. “So we want to try and step away from that model completely and the best way to do that is by investing in our communities and building up our folks directly.”

Leaders of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board announced understaffing issues and pleaded for change.

“I personally don’t want to hear another talking point about how tragic this is when the people who have the power to change a situation sit around and do nothing,” a Community Oversight Board member said.

So Perry and assembly leaders put together a petition.

“Ask that our local government, invest a significant amount of money into housing and invest a significant amount of money into education so that young people have what they need to go to school so that young people can get to school safely,” Perry said.

Organizers said they’re standing up for more than just Tyre and that it’s a call for all of the violence to stop.

“For us, we know that a better world is possible, you’ll feel that? Yeah,” Perry said.

Now many at the vigil signed the petition with the list of changes they plan to give to city leaders.

