Areas of Dense Fog Possible Tonight

Tonight will be another chilly night with temperatures falling into the 30s quickly as skies clear out. Due to recent rain, skies clearing out tonight and temperatures dropping quickly will lead to the development of patchy areas of dense fog. Keep this in mind as you plan your Monday out as you may want to leave a little early to work to avoid slowdowns caused by the fog.

Monday will be a beautiful start to the work week after any fog clears out. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected, and temperatures should make it into the lower half of the 60s for most of us across the Mid-State. Temperatures will only get warmer by the middle of the week!

Rain & Warmth

Tuesday, clouds will thicken up throughout the day, but despite the clouds south winds will push temperatures into the middle half of the 60s. Any showers should hold off until the nighttime and rain will continue into Wednesday.

Wednesday will also features those warm 60° temperatures, but scattered showers can be expected at times throughout the day especially in the evening/overnight hours. Rain will continue into early Thursday morning before pushing into far Eastern Tennessee by the afternoon as a cold front departs the area. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through Thursday.

Next Weekend

An upper-level disturbance will thicken the clouds back up on Friday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the day, but the better chance for a passing shower and even some snow flurries will be overnight and into early Saturday morning. The second half of Saturday should be completely dry with cooler temperatures in the 40s.

