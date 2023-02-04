Warming Up into the Next Work Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More clouds linger into Sunday, but temperatures will still be warmer.

Clouds that we saw throughout this afternoon and evening will linger through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be slightly milder to start out your Sunday morning. Expected temperatures to be in the upper 30s in the early morning hours, to near 60 for afternoon highs. Clouds will vary throughout the day, but there will still be periods of decent sunshine for you to enjoy. It will also be dry for any outdoor plans!

Winds out of the south will bring us warmer temperatures into the next work week. (none)

Last week was obviously very cold, but the upcoming work week will feel more like early spring with temperatures in the 60s. Monday will be the first day with 60s, and also a nice dry day with mix of sunshine and some clouds. It will be a beautiful start to the work week.

Tuesday, we will make it into the middle 60s as winds out of the south pick up speed. Clouds will thicken, and showers will be possible overnight.

Better rain chances are expected Wednesday as showers eventually develop. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 60s ahead of a cold front. This front brings scattered rain by the overnight hours Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain remains scattered early on Thursday morning, but should start to push east by midday leaving us dry for the second half of the day.

An upper-level disturbance will keep skies mostly cloudy Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s Friday, to the 30s into Saturday morning. As cold air moves in, and some moisture is thrown our way, we could see some light rain mixing in with some snow-flakes at times. At this time, accumulation does not appear likely. Make sure to check back for updates on your forecast throughout the week!

