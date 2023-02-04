Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night.

The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.

Crews found a large pile of trash and other debris burning. They were able to put out the fire.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said there were no injuries to civilians or personnel.

