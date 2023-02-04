Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville


Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night.

The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.

Crews found a large pile of trash and other debris burning. They were able to put out the fire.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said there were no injuries to civilians or personnel.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Winds out of the south will bring us warmer temperatures into the next work week.
Warming Up into the Next Work Week
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
FILE - Car crash
One dead in two-vehicle crash
wsmv fatal crash
Fatal crash in Madison