Schools honor teen killed in Mt. Juliet crash

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two schools came together Friday to honor a teenage girl who lost her life in a car crash late last year.

Ambria McGregor, 16, died in December – more than three weeks after she was involved in a car crash in Wilson County on the way to look at Christmas lights.

On Friday, McGregor was honored at the Green Hill High School and Lebanon High School girl’s basketball game. Both schools wore matching “Ambria Strong” t-shirts.

Players wore "Ambria Strong" t-shirts Friday night. (WSMV)

McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on Dec. 7. THP says McGregor, the driver, crossed the centerline, ran off the road and hit a tree.

In a Facebook post, McGregor’s mother said Ambria was an organ donor. At the time of the post, her mother said she had the potential to save eight lives.

I took her to get her license a few months ago. She was a little nervous but also incredibly excited. She had been... Posted by Brittney McGregor on Friday, December 30, 2022

“It eases our pain (ever so slightly) to know that part of her will continue to live on in the lives she will save,” she wrote. “We’ve been fortunate to have some extra time laying beside her and holding her hand, but we know that can’t be forever…not on this side of Heaven anyway. Until we see our beautiful girl again, please don’t stop praying for us.”

You can donate here.

