One dead in two-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police said one person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. on the corner of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. The crash resulted in one confirmed fatality, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The cause of the crash, and the condition of the two that were injured, is unknown.

