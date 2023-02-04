One dead in two-vehicle crash

Two others were injured in the crash, according to police.
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police said one person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. on the corner of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. The crash resulted in one confirmed fatality, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The cause of the crash, and the condition of the two that were injured, is unknown.

