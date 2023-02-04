First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather on the way!

After a week of wintry weather, sunshine and warmer afternoons are in store through the beginning of next week. Rain returns the middle of next week.

THIS WEEKEND

After a bitterly cold start this morning, temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. However, clouds will build in through the day making for a mostly cloudy afternoon and evening, but dry. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s.

Sunday will be warmer with a little more sun. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will be cold again in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK

A taste of spring arrives next week as temperatures climb to the 60s for several days.

Monday will be the pick of the week. Expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s.

More clouds move in for Tuesday with highs slightly warmer. Lows will be a bit warmer, too, in the upper 40s.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, our next weather-maker arrives. Expect scattered rain showers that should taper off late Wednesday morning. Temperatures will become milder in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s.

More scattered rain will be likely through the day on Thursday as a cold front approaches. You’ll notice temperatures going from the 60s on Thursday to the low 50s on Friday as we dry out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.