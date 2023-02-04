911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.

In a video provided by Metro Nashville Police, a dark-colored sedan with a covered passenger window speeds away. But moments before, at the intersection of Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road, neighbors heard gun shots and blood-curdling screams.

“It sounded like pop, pop, pop, pop,” one 911 caller said.

“You could just hear screaming,” said another. “Two gunshots and then two more gunshots.”

It was the scream that stuck with one caller who tells WSMV4 his kids were in his house asleep.

“After I made the 911 call, I went up and grabbed my kids from their bedroom,” the caller said. “Just to keep them safe, I grabbed them, put them in my bedroom and 911 told them to stay in the house. They are on their way.”

Metro Police say the two men in the dark sedan drove past the 26-year-old at first. They then turned around, stopped at the intersection, went up to the victim and attacked her. Police say she fought back and screamed, but the two men shot her several times.

Her family tells WSMV4 she was shot in the leg, arm and hand. But it’s that scream that 911 callers will not forget.

“Just like a horror-movie-type scream,” one caller said. “I mean, it wasn’t just a scream. It was a scream for help like major.”

A $50,000 reward is being offered by a private donor as police are still looking for the two men. Anyone who know anything about them, or the dark-colored sedan is asked to call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

