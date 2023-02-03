When and where to buy Girl Scout Cookies

Find out how to get your hands on some cookies!
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout Cookies(AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Girl Scout Cookie season is finally upon us, and scouts across the state have been taking cookie orders for weeks.

If you didn’t get a chance to preorder, cookies will be sold the old-fashioned way beginning this weekend.

Here are a few places where Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee will be selling cookies, in person, near you:

Nashville

  • Lowe’s - 7034 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
  • McKay’s Bookstore - 636 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37209
  • Kroger - 5705 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209
  • Kroger - 4560 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205
  • Edley’s BBQ (Sylvan Park) - 4500 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN 37209
  • Phillips Toy Mart - 5207 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205
  • Martin’s BBQ - 3108 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37212
  • Belmont United Methodist - 2007 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212
  • Christ the King - 3001 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37203
  • Green Hills Mall - 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN 37215
  • Kroger - 2131 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN 37215
  • Islamic Center of Nashville - 2515 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204
  • White’s Mercantile - 2908 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204
  • Kroger - 2615 Franklin Road, Nashville, TN 37204
  • Frothy Monkey - 2509 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204
  • The Pfunky Griddle - 2800 Bransford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204
  • Black Abbey - 2952 Sidco Drive, Nashville, TN 37204
  • Twice Daily - 5301 Granny White Pike, Nashville, TN 37220
  • Crieve Hall Bagel Company - 4825 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220
  • Vinyl Tap - 2038 Greenwood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
  • NYBA - 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Brentwood

  • Guitar Center - 8105 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37204
  • Kroger - 210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
  • Kroger - 6690 Nolensville Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027
  • Chik-fil-A - 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
  • Embers - 7114 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027
  • RB’s Cyclery - 99 Seaboard Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027

Franklin

  • Tractor Supply - 2176 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069
  • Cool Springs Galleria - 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin, TN 37067
  • Sam’s Club - 3070 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
  • Lowe’s - 3060 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
  • Kroger - 2020 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
  • Einstein Bagel - 1020 Riverside Drive, Franklin, TN 37064

Madison

  • Goodpasture Christian - 619 W Due West Avenue, Madison, TN 37115
  • Kroger - 200 South Gallatin Road, Madison, TN 37115

Goodlettsville

  • Cantrell’s Market - 600 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
  • Kroger - 123 Northcreek Boulevard, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
  • Campione’s Taste of Chicago - 401 Long Hollow Pike, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
  • Rust and Ruffles - 136 South Main Street, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Antioch

  • Kroger - 5319 Mt. View Road, Antioch, TN 37013
  • Antioch Middle School - 5050 Blue Hole Road, Antioch, TN 37013

Hendersonville

  • Meat Sweats - 393 East Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075
  • Old Gas Station - 226 West Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075
  • Pet Supplies Plus - 217 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075
  • Tractor Supply - 911 Center Point Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075
  • Kroger - 1010 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN 37075
  • Music City Kids Club - 261 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075

For a full list of locations, and to find out what days scouts will be at these locations, visit the Girls Scouts website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joshua Daved George
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy
WSMV wind chill
First Alert Forecast: Cold Friday, Followed by a Milder Weekend
A small SUV crashed into two power poles in Kingston Springs, TN, Thursday night.
Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County
Clarksville Police logo
Clarksville Police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting