When and where to buy Girl Scout Cookies
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Girl Scout Cookie season is finally upon us, and scouts across the state have been taking cookie orders for weeks.
If you didn’t get a chance to preorder, cookies will be sold the old-fashioned way beginning this weekend.
Here are a few places where Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee will be selling cookies, in person, near you:
Nashville
- Lowe’s - 7034 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
- McKay’s Bookstore - 636 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37209
- Kroger - 5705 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209
- Kroger - 4560 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205
- Edley’s BBQ (Sylvan Park) - 4500 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN 37209
- Phillips Toy Mart - 5207 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205
- Martin’s BBQ - 3108 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37212
- Belmont United Methodist - 2007 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212
- Christ the King - 3001 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37203
- Green Hills Mall - 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN 37215
- Kroger - 2131 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN 37215
- Islamic Center of Nashville - 2515 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204
- White’s Mercantile - 2908 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204
- Kroger - 2615 Franklin Road, Nashville, TN 37204
- Frothy Monkey - 2509 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204
- The Pfunky Griddle - 2800 Bransford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204
- Black Abbey - 2952 Sidco Drive, Nashville, TN 37204
- Twice Daily - 5301 Granny White Pike, Nashville, TN 37220
- Crieve Hall Bagel Company - 4825 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220
- Vinyl Tap - 2038 Greenwood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
- NYBA - 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
Brentwood
- Guitar Center - 8105 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37204
- Kroger - 210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
- Kroger - 6690 Nolensville Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027
- Chik-fil-A - 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
- Embers - 7114 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027
- RB’s Cyclery - 99 Seaboard Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027
Franklin
- Tractor Supply - 2176 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069
- Cool Springs Galleria - 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin, TN 37067
- Sam’s Club - 3070 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
- Lowe’s - 3060 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
- Kroger - 2020 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067
- Einstein Bagel - 1020 Riverside Drive, Franklin, TN 37064
Madison
- Goodpasture Christian - 619 W Due West Avenue, Madison, TN 37115
- Kroger - 200 South Gallatin Road, Madison, TN 37115
Goodlettsville
- Cantrell’s Market - 600 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
- Kroger - 123 Northcreek Boulevard, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
- Campione’s Taste of Chicago - 401 Long Hollow Pike, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
- Rust and Ruffles - 136 South Main Street, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
Antioch
- Kroger - 5319 Mt. View Road, Antioch, TN 37013
- Antioch Middle School - 5050 Blue Hole Road, Antioch, TN 37013
Hendersonville
- Meat Sweats - 393 East Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075
- Old Gas Station - 226 West Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075
- Pet Supplies Plus - 217 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075
- Tractor Supply - 911 Center Point Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075
- Kroger - 1010 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN 37075
- Music City Kids Club - 261 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075
For a full list of locations, and to find out what days scouts will be at these locations, visit the Girls Scouts website.
