When and where to buy Girl Scout Cookies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Girl Scout Cookie season is finally upon us, and scouts across the state have been taking cookie orders for weeks.

If you didn’t get a chance to preorder, cookies will be sold the old-fashioned way beginning this weekend.

Here are a few places where Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee will be selling cookies, in person, near you:

Nashville

Lowe’s - 7034 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

McKay’s Bookstore - 636 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37209

Kroger - 5705 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209

Kroger - 4560 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205

Edley’s BBQ (Sylvan Park) - 4500 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN 37209

Phillips Toy Mart - 5207 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Martin’s BBQ - 3108 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37212

Belmont United Methodist - 2007 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212

Christ the King - 3001 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37203

Green Hills Mall - 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN 37215

Kroger - 2131 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN 37215

Islamic Center of Nashville - 2515 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204

White’s Mercantile - 2908 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204

Kroger - 2615 Franklin Road, Nashville, TN 37204

Frothy Monkey - 2509 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204

The Pfunky Griddle - 2800 Bransford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204

Black Abbey - 2952 Sidco Drive, Nashville, TN 37204

Twice Daily - 5301 Granny White Pike, Nashville, TN 37220

Crieve Hall Bagel Company - 4825 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37220

Vinyl Tap - 2038 Greenwood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

NYBA - 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Brentwood

Guitar Center - 8105 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37204

Kroger - 210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

Kroger - 6690 Nolensville Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027

Chik-fil-A - 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

Embers - 7114 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027

RB’s Cyclery - 99 Seaboard Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027

Franklin

Tractor Supply - 2176 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069

Cool Springs Galleria - 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin, TN 37067

Sam’s Club - 3070 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067

Lowe’s - 3060 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067

Kroger - 2020 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067

Einstein Bagel - 1020 Riverside Drive, Franklin, TN 37064

Madison

Goodpasture Christian - 619 W Due West Avenue, Madison, TN 37115

Kroger - 200 South Gallatin Road, Madison, TN 37115

Goodlettsville

Cantrell’s Market - 600 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Kroger - 123 Northcreek Boulevard, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Campione’s Taste of Chicago - 401 Long Hollow Pike, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Rust and Ruffles - 136 South Main Street, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Antioch

Kroger - 5319 Mt. View Road, Antioch, TN 37013

Antioch Middle School - 5050 Blue Hole Road, Antioch, TN 37013

Hendersonville

Meat Sweats - 393 East Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Old Gas Station - 226 West Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Pet Supplies Plus - 217 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Tractor Supply - 911 Center Point Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Kroger - 1010 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Music City Kids Club - 261 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075

For a full list of locations, and to find out what days scouts will be at these locations, visit the Girls Scouts website.

