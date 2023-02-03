Teen arrested in connection with fatal East Nashville shooting


Metro Police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen on Fairwin Avenue in October 2022.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man accused of shooting a teen in October 2022, police said on Thursday.

Brian Sutton Jr., 19, has been charged in the shooting death of Isaac Brown, 18. Brown was found dead on Oct. 19 on Fairwin Avenue in East Nashville. He had been shot in the head.

Police said a potential drug motive is being explored. Sutton’s car and cell phone records linked him to the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teenager dies from gunshot wound in East Nashville

Sutton is being held without bond pending a hearing, according to police.

