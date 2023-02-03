Teen arrested in connection with fatal East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man accused of shooting a teen in October 2022, police said on Thursday.

Brian Sutton Jr., 19, has been charged in the shooting death of Isaac Brown, 18. Brown was found dead on Oct. 19 on Fairwin Avenue in East Nashville. He had been shot in the head.

Detectives today arrested Brian Sutton Jr., 19, for the murder last 10/19 of Isaac Brown, 18. Brown was found dead on Fairwin Ave. He had been shot in the head. The motive for the murder remains under investigation. Sutton's car & cell phone records linked him to the case. pic.twitter.com/ZaQYYqMlfa — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 3, 2023

Police said a potential drug motive is being explored. Sutton’s car and cell phone records linked him to the case.

Sutton is being held without bond pending a hearing, according to police.

