“So it happened again,” Hendersonville firefighters help deliver baby

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A photograph captures seven smiling firefighters and EMS workers after the group helped deliver a baby on Thursday night.

The Hendersonville Fire Department posted on Facebook that the B shift crews at Station One joined forces with Sumner County EMS to bring a baby boy into the world.

The post explained that the newborn and his mother were doing well and alluded to the fact that this wasn’t the first time fire crews have been tasked with delivery room duties.

“So it happened again tonight…..B shift Station 1 along with Sumner County EMS helped deliver a healthy baby boy….mom and baby are doing good…..Congratulations to you all…..#hfdstrong,” the post read.

