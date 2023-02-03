Several Midstate schools closed today

A handful of Middle Tennessee school districts made the decision to close on Friday.
Most of the icy conditions have melted across Middle Tennessee but some areas still have dangerous roads and schools will stay closed to end the week.
By Chuck Morris and Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although most of the icy conditions have melted across the Midstate, a number of school districts have decided to end the week closed to play it safe.

Icy weather prompted another round of school closures and delays on Thursday and roughly a dozen of those will either stay closed or delay the start of classes on Friday.

Schools in Benton, Decatur, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, and Stewart counties will be closed all day, while schools in Dickson, Grundy, Hickman, and Lawrence counties will start two hours later. Perry County schools will begin one hour later today.

WSMV4′s Snowbird Closings list outlines all the delays and closures.

SNOWBIRD CLOSINGS: Complete list of delays and closings

