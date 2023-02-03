Several Midstate schools closed today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although most of the icy conditions have melted across the Midstate, a number of school districts have decided to end the week closed to play it safe.

Icy weather prompted another round of school closures and delays on Thursday and roughly a dozen of those will either stay closed or delay the start of classes on Friday.

Schools in Benton, Decatur, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, and Stewart counties will be closed all day, while schools in Dickson, Grundy, Hickman, and Lawrence counties will start two hours later. Perry County schools will begin one hour later today.

