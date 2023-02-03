Police: Man arrested for stealing liquor from downtown hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said the man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars from a downtown hotel last month has been arrested.

Police said Donald Chandler Jr., 35, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and will be charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft for the January 19 incident at the Four Season Hotel. He had three outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

Police said the man went through the loading dock of a hotel in downtown Nashville on Thursday. He then used bolt cutters to get access to the alcohol.

Donald Chandler, Jr., 35, was arrested this afternoon after admitting to the January 19 burglary where thousands of dollars worth of liquor was stolen from a downtown hotel. He had 3 outstanding warrants as well. He will be charged with 1 count of burglary and 1 count of theft. pic.twitter.com/DiglxelKf6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2023

The arrest affidavit states the retail value of the stole bottles was $965.

